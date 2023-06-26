DMC

A new medical facility was recently opened at 50 Michels Way, Londonderry. At the grand opening, from left, are Gary Mendese, MD, Dermatology & Skin Health; Michael Conroy, Londonderry Physical Therapy; Malcolm Perry, COO, DMC Primary Care; Michael Eastman, Director, Derry Imaging Center; Sarah Wood, OD, Spindel Eye Associates; Chris Nickerson, Principal, Nickerson Designs LLC; Kathleen Walsh, Quest Diagnostics; Lisbeth Murphy, MD, Bedford Commons OB/GYN; Christine Hand, MD, Board President, DMC Primary Care; Brooks Young, President, GDL Chamber of Commerce; John Prindiville, Quest Diagnostics: Leon McLean, MD, Granite State Gastroenterology; Jeffrey Wiley, MD, President, Concord Orthopaedics; Jennifer White, COO, Concord Orthopaedics; Michael Malaguti, Londonderry Town Manager.

 Provided by DMC

LONDONDERRY — Along with the Greater Derry/Londonderry Chamber of Commerce and the town of Londonderry, nine independent medical groups officially opened a new medical facility at 50 Michels Way with a ribbon-cutting/grand opening ceremony.

The building, designed by Chris Nickerson of Nickerson Designs, LLC, offers patients the convenience of “one stop shopping” for medical services all under one roof.