A new medical facility was recently opened at 50 Michels Way, Londonderry. At the grand opening, from left, are Gary Mendese, MD, Dermatology & Skin Health; Michael Conroy, Londonderry Physical Therapy; Malcolm Perry, COO, DMC Primary Care; Michael Eastman, Director, Derry Imaging Center; Sarah Wood, OD, Spindel Eye Associates; Chris Nickerson, Principal, Nickerson Designs LLC; Kathleen Walsh, Quest Diagnostics; Lisbeth Murphy, MD, Bedford Commons OB/GYN; Christine Hand, MD, Board President, DMC Primary Care; Brooks Young, President, GDL Chamber of Commerce; John Prindiville, Quest Diagnostics: Leon McLean, MD, Granite State Gastroenterology; Jeffrey Wiley, MD, President, Concord Orthopaedics; Jennifer White, COO, Concord Orthopaedics; Michael Malaguti, Londonderry Town Manager.
LONDONDERRY — Along with the Greater Derry/Londonderry Chamber of Commerce and the town of Londonderry, nine independent medical groups officially opened a new medical facility at 50 Michels Way with a ribbon-cutting/grand opening ceremony.
The building, designed by Chris Nickerson of Nickerson Designs, LLC, offers patients the convenience of “one stop shopping” for medical services all under one roof.
The new medical facility includes:
• Bedford Commons OB/GYN
• Concord Orthopaedics
• Dermatology & Skin Health
• Derry Imaging Center
• DMC Primary Care
• Granite State Gastroenterology
• Londonderry Physical Therapy
• Quest Diagnostics
• Spindel Eye Associates
Christine Hand, MD, DMC Board President, stated, “We have been part of the Londonderry community for more than two decades and are happy to welcome patients into this brand new, beautiful location. DMC Primary Care and Derry Imaging Center have partnered with seven other medical groups to collaboratively provide patients with better and easier access to a variety of quality health care services all under one roof. Our patients appreciate the convenience of being able to see their PCP and have other important medical visits all on the same day in the same location.”
Michael Malaguti, Londonderry Town Manager said, “The Town of Londonderry is thrilled to welcome DMC and its array of well-known medical and health care practices to the heart of what is becoming Londonderry’s downtown. This represents a significant investment in our community, bringing jobs, an expanded tax base for our residents, and most importantly, expanded access to top-notch health care. This is also a big step forward for the Woodmont Commons development, bringing new energy and activity to the area and proof that Woodmont is taking off. We are looking forward to continuing our valued partnership with all of these practices.”
The new facility, located near the Market Basket/TJ Maxx Plaza in Londonderry, opened to the public in June. Some of the medical practices offer their patients same-day, evening and weekend hours.
Walk-in care for acute needs is also offered at this facility by DMC Primary Care (for established patients only) and Concord Orthopaedics.