July inflation climbed 8.5% over the past year, easing slightly from June, due partly to falling gas and energy prices, raising new hopes that inflation will continue to simmer down.

Inflation in July was also flat from the month before, as a major drop-off in gasoline prices helped offset increases in food and shelter. Officials have been closely scrutinizing the inflation picture month by month, and the latest inflation report handed them the most encouraging sign in more than a year that overall prices might be moving in the right direction after months of gains.