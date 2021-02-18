WASHINGTON - Inflation is unlikely to hit the Federal Reserve's 2% target on a sustained basis at least through 2022, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said on Wednesday, adding that he was not concerned about an immediate jump in prices that is expected to occur as the coronavirus pandemic eases.
In the coming months "we are going to see somewhat of a pickup in inflation," Rosengren said in comments to a University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce Law School online symposium, with federal transfer payments again flowing, households sitting on piles of cash, and the health crisis expected to abate and allow more normal commerce, shopping and travel to resume over the year.
