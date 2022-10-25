Inflation

Companies are increasingly worried that shoppers are feeling the pinch of inflation, a potential signal that consumer spending — the powerhouse of the U.S. economy — is losing steam.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

There are early signs that U.S. consumers, who have been largely resilient in the face of relentless inflation, are beginning to balk at high prices.

From Whirlpool Corp. to Procter & Gamble Co., companies are noting that shoppers are feeling the pinch, and in some cases buying less, a trend economists dub demand destruction. That may be a worrisome signal that consumer spending — the powerhouse of the U.S. economy — is losing steam.