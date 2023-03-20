The New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission has issued an order praising the early results of a battery storage pilot program run by Liberty Utilities at nearly 100 homes in Londonderry.
The order requires the company to submit a new proposal by May 30 outlining plans to continue, modify or expand the pilot program.
During the first phase of the pilot program, from December 2020 until August 2022, the company provided 200 Tesla-made batteries to nearly 100 homeowners to charge during low-demand periods and provide energy during peak demand times. The idea behind the pilot is to save on usage costs in general, as well as curb aggregate demand on peak demand days, which could reduce the electricity bill in other ways.
Liberty Utilities released a report in November saying that during the first phase of the pilot program, on average participants reduced their monthly bills by 33%, or $60.
Participating customers pay $50 a month for 10 years for installation of two Tesla Powerwall batteries.
Customers also have an option to buy the batteries outright for $4,866, the utility reports. Either way, Liberty will cover the installation and maintenance costs for a 10-year period.
The rates for battery users are broken into three times: off-peak rates from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., mid-peak rates from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and critical peak rates from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The batteries charge during off-peak times using a timer. Customers will also be able to use the batteries in tandem with any solar panels.
The company also has the ability to put batteries into service remotely on days that are predicted to be peak demand days, such as a particularly hot day in July, when air conditioners are being used extensively.
According to a report from the Massachusetts-based firm Guidehouse, customers generally reported overall satisfaction with the pilot program, with 79% of customers indicating that they would recommend the program to a friend.
Some customers reported experiencing challenges both during the installation process and during the pilot program. These challenges primarily involved a lack of communication and clarity from the battery storage installer. Some customers did express concerns about optimizing their storage and the ability to access their battery after an outage, but overall these concerns are fewer in number.
Overall, Guidehouse saw an increase in awareness of participant’s utility bills and consumption, with customers spending more time reviewing their bill and changing their heating and cooling patterns.
Several customers also noted taking advantage of off-peak time-of-use rates when charging their electric vehicle.