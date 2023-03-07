The Kancamagus Lodge in Lincoln has issued a public apology and an explanation for destroying the passports of 41 guests from an English secondary school who were in the White Mountains on a ski trip.
Forty-two students and four staff members from Barr Beacon School in Walsall, England, stayed at the Kancamagus Lodge last month while skiing at nearby resorts.
When a group chaperone tried to hand over another passport for safekeeping on Feb. 19, it was discovered that the other passports were missing.
According to an unsigned management post on the Lodge’s Facebook page Tuesday afternoon, a management team member who “was cleaning and organizing the back office” accidentally placed a box of passports in “our private, secure, on-site dumpster.”
After realizing what had happened, the Lodge tried to locate the passports, the post said, “but to our horror, there was no way to correct the action.”
The Lodge’s “scheduled, contracted garbage disposal company emptied the dumpster and promptly destroyed all contents,” the post said.
The Lodge said it immediately notified the affected guests and began working with them “to come to the most satisfactory resolution.”
According to news reports, the group returned to England on Feb. 26, after extending their stay to include an unplanned visit to New York City, where British Embassy officials issued them documents that permitted them to travel.
The Lodge said it has begun a “thorough review of policies and practices that govern our guests safety and protection. We will no longer blindly follow past procedures and practices and (will) develop new procedures and practices that will be above the industry standard.”
Earlier in the Facebook post, the inn said it had “heard a lot of anger and disappointment these last two weeks in response to an unfortunate, regrettable situation that occurred involving one of our visiting ski groups.”
“First and foremost, we are deeply sorry. We take full responsibility and offer a genuine apology to our guests and our community.”
“The awful situation regarding the irreversible mishandling of our guests’ passports has elicited many responses from our guests and community: outrage, anger, disappointment,” the post said, adding that the Lodge had added “shame to that list.”
The situation, the Lodge said, “should never have happened.”