In March 2020, just as the pandemic was slamming the door on in-person events, the Dropkick Murphys performed a St. Patrick's Day concert from an undisclosed soundstage and streamed it for free over the internet.
"The Dropkick Murphys Live from Boston" was a bit of a misnomer. The Irish punk band actually performed the show at an industrial park in Derry.
For Events United/Studio Lab owner Tim Messina -- who had seen 90 percent of his company's bookings vanish as the pandemic took hold -- landing the Dropkick Murphys gig was just the kick he needed. In the months ahead, the sister companies would become the go-to vendors for nonprofits like Girls Inc. and the Greater Manchester Chamber to create virtual events to replace live auctions and sit-down awards dinners during the crash of COVID-19.
Messina and his team, this year's cover story, are a great example of how the use of technology can transform a company. Innovation transcends the creation of new tools. It's also about finding new ways to apply them.
This year's edition of New Hampshire Innovators includes profiles about companies working in space, medicine, STEM education, internet networks and data analytics.
A look at Southern New Hampshire University's Center for New Americans underscores how even a gamechanger best known for its use of technology hasn't forgotten how much the personal touch counts.