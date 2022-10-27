Everyone is guaranteed to have knee, shoulder or back problems at some point in their lives, which has kept Corflex busy for nearly four decades making orthopedic braces.

In 2019, the company started to develop the Solar OA brace, an osteoarthritis knee brace that uses a new silicone resin and an ultraviolet light curing process to custom fit each patient’s leg. The brace was a finalist for Product of the Year with the New Hampshire Tech Alliance.