This edition of New Hampshire Innovators was produced several months into a pandemic that upended the lives and threatened the livelihoods of thousands of people in the Granite State.

Mike Cote

MIKE COTE

The innovators we are featuring this year all faced challenges as COVID-19 changed the way we do business, but that’s the context for these stories, not the focus.

Mike Cote is senior editor for news and business. Contact him at mcote@unionleader.com or 206-7724.

Thursday, September 17, 2020