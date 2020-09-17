Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
While the full economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic remains unseen, I’m pleased to share the findings of national reports that highlight the momentum and steady growth of New Hampshire’s technology sector.
Speaking with DoseOptics co-founder and President Brian Pogue, one gets the sense that using radiation therapy to treat cancer is somewhat akin to breaking open a piñata. You hang the colorful papier-mâché character from a tree, blindfold a kid, hand them a stick and tell them to swing.