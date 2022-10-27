Drew Matter, vice president of Claremont-based Mikros Technologies, holds a TU3 thermal-test head while Adam Sharp, a senior mechanical engineer at Mikros, holds microchips that would be heat tested on equipment on which the TU3 is installed.
Provided by Mikros Technologies Close up of Mikros Technologies’ TU3, from the company’s Facebook page. The TU3 is a thermal-test head designed to extend the life of microchip-testing equipment by keeping it cool.
Drew Matter of Mikros Technologies reacts Oct. 12 as he learns his company won Product of the Year from the New Hampshire Tech Alliance during a live stream event in Derry. Behind him from left are finalists Marcus Newbury of Driver Technologies and David Cist of Geophysical Survey Systems.
Mikros Technologies captured the first place award at the New Hampshire Tech Alliance’s Product of the Year competition this month with a device primed to help curb the shortage of microchips.
Founded 31 years ago to help lower the temperature aboard the International Space Station, Mikros Technologies has continued to make high-efficiency, liquid cooling products, including the TU3, a device that enhances the performance of a microchip maker’s testing equipment by extending its life.
Using an old-school, automotive reference, Mikros Technologies Vice President Drew M. Matter called the TU3 “a turbocharger” for microchip-testing machines: an aftermarket, customizable game-changer with a modest price tag.
Whereas a machine to confirm the quality of microchips can cost more than $500,000, the TU3 costs $25,000 per unit, Matter said.
Introduced in May, the TU3 represents three years of development that began in 2019, said Matter, with a phone call from Advanced Micro Devices Inc. — a global company that makes semiconductor devices used in computer processing. Intel, Nvidia and IBM are among Mikros’ many clients.
“They (AMD) said their testers cannot cool their next-generation chips,” which are due out in December, said Matter, and asked Mikros to help.
Whether used in data centers, artificial intelligence, electric
vehicles (think Tesla) lasers or numerous other applications, microchips now are more powerful and, because of how they’re used, “chips are getting hotter,” too, Matter said.
“We need to keep them (the microchips) cool,” he said, even as the chips handle up to a kilowatt of energy flowing through them.
A kilowatt “is a lot,” said Matter, which is why before they can be installed in a device, microchips have to be tested to their upper temperature limit, which is about 90 degrees Celsius, or, “just below boiling on the Fahrenheit scale … 194 degrees.”
In addition to heat, the microchips being tested are also stressed for several minutes, which adds more heat, said Matter, who explained that microchips are mission-critical to an ever-growing list of products in modern life.
For example, “You need to make sure your car starts in Arizona in the summer and in Manchester and Laconia in the winter,” he said.
Matter said international shortages of microchips due to supply-chain problems borne of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as more recent geo-political, national security concerns are placing a renewed focus on how microchips are made and materials for them are sourced.
Additionally, a growing number of companies like Tesla, which is also a Mikros client, are making their own microchips, which in turn is boosting the demand for testing equipment and for the things — like the TU3 — that keep that equipment humming along.
“The market is growing for these testers,” Matter said. “It’s a $10 billion market with a 20% growth rate over the next 10 years.”
Mikros was one of five companies competing for the Product of the Year at an Oct. 12 event live streamed from Studio Lab in Derry and viewed at a watch party down the street at Tupelo Music Hall as well as on the New Hampshire Tech Alliance’s YouTube channel.
The TU3 computer chip tester earned enough votes from virtual viewers and judges to take home the top prize.
“The TU3 addresses a critical issue today,” Vice President Drew Matter said during the event. “That in our data-driven world, we increasingly rely on more and more powerful computing systems to power our daily lives and the chips that power those systems are made with smaller and smaller transistors, that are packed into tighter and tighter spaces, that emit more and more waste heat as they do their digital work.”
Matter said the chips that are coming out in the next few years are slated to give off 1-2 kilowatts of power in just a few square inches.
“If you’re not an engineer, just know that is a whole lot of heat in a very small space,” Matter said.