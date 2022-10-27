Mikros Technologies captured the first place award at the New Hampshire Tech Alliance’s Product of the Year competition this month with a device primed to help curb the shortage of microchips.

Founded 31 years ago to help lower the temperature aboard the International Space Station, Mikros Technologies has continued to make high-efficiency, liquid cooling products, including the TU3, a device that enhances the performance of a microchip maker’s testing equipment by extending its life.