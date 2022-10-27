New Hampshire’s tech scene is filled with impressive companies, growing startups, willing investors and influential decision-makers.
There are very few states in the country that offer the same connectivity and access to key policy and decision-makers, providing a unique intersection of quality of life, natural resources and a tech-enabled culture.
In addition to its natural beauty and access to policymakers, the Granite State continues to outperform national metrics assessing the impact of technology on our economy, adding to its thriving tech ecosystem.
Once again, the Cyberstates report highlights how the tech sector is a major economic driver and job creator for New Hampshire. This annual national report, produced by CompTIA on the state of the technology industry, provides state-by-state data that gives us a clear sense of the impact of the sector based on the previous calendar year’s data.
New Hampshire ranks in the top five states for technology’s economic impact as a percentage of the state’s overall economy. New Hampshire was only led by Washington, California, Massachusetts and Colorado in this category. The technology sector represents 12.5% of the overall economy in New Hampshire, contributing $10.8 billion to New Hampshire’s economy in 2021.
Nationally, the technology sector has seen continued job growth. Forty-four states experienced job gains in net tech employment from 2020 to 2021, while 49 states were projected to generate positive tech employment job growth in 2021. New Hampshire tech employment grew by 1.3%, adding more than 700 jobs in 2021. This number is anticipated to grow in 2022, with projections citing an additional 978 technology jobs. New Hampshire ranks sixth nationally for concentration (7.8%) of tech workers relative to its overall employment base.
New Hampshire and technology are synonymous. From early-stage startups to mature companies, the Granite State is filled with innovators who continuously create new goods, procedures and services that fuel the growth highlighted in this annual report. It’s especially appropriate that we highlight and celebrate this data and New Hampshire technology.
Visit us at nhtechalliance.org to learn more about New Hampshire’s tech ecosystem and sign up for our newsletter to stay on top of the latest news and New Hampshire tech events. We hope to see you at one of these listening sessions.
Julie Demers is executive director of the New HampshireTech Alliance.