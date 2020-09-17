Helios Hockey founder Bill Near
Helios Hockey founder Bill Near in his lab in Portsmouth. Helios develops technology to help hockey players skate and shoot better.

A Portsmouth-based company is looking to impact the future of ice hockey with real-time performance stats, infusing the sport with data-driven insights.

Helios Hockey Inc. develops technology to help hockey players skate and shoot better. The smart technology uses artificial intelligence to give the developing player a competitive edge to improve by closing the feedback loop on key skating and shooting attributes. Mobile apps deliver real-time and post-session insights for practices and games in addition to engaging training experiences on and off the ice.

