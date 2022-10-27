Bret Kulakovich, Plymouth State University’s coordinator for academic spaces and open lab design, poses recently with a FUNAC “co-bot” that will be a central teaching tool at the university’s robotics lab.
Bret Kulakovich, left, Plymouth State University’s coordinator for academic spaces and open lab design, and Rich Grossman Sr. who is PSU’s director of special projects, in the under-construction robotics lab at the university.
Whenever Jake Reichenthal tells people he’s studying robotics, the first question they ask is, “Are you going to make the Terminator?”
The Plymouth State University student is only in his first semester so he’s a long way from making cyborgs, but he’s already made a computer mouse that gives players of online games tactile feedback, in his case the recoil of a firearm.
“I love working with my hands,” said Reichenthal, who is from New Hampton.
Last month, the National Institute of Standards and Technology awarded PSU $1 million to build and furnish a new robotics laboratory on the fourth floor of the Draper & Maynard Building.
The lab is expected to be completed in fall 2023, two years after PSU became the first New Hampshire institution to offer a bachelor of science in robotics degree program.
PSU aims to redefine what it means for students to have a classic liberal arts education, President Donald Birx said.
“What we’re trying to do is create students who can work” throughout technologies, said Birx, noting that a student studying game design, for example, can team with an English major who provides storyboarding for the game.
The ultimate goal is to produce “the excitement of learning problem-solving,” he said.
Rich Grossman Sr., PSU’s director of special projects, said the timing is good to launch a robotics program, with the cost of some materials coming down and with the demand for graduates with robotics skills soaring.
Technology is getting to the point where devices can be assembled readily from standardized components, Grossman said. He recalled that one student came into PSU’s “maker space” — located on the first floor of the Draper & Maynard Building — and created a “firefly jar” made of digital lights that changed color based on changes in temperature. The student was a liberal-arts major, he said.
FANUC, the world’s largest manufacturer of industrial robots, provided a “co-bot” that can work with humans to PSU at a significantly reduced price. The Japanese group of companies anticipates that by 2027, the international workforce will be short 2 million people with robotics skills, according to PSU.
The university pointed out that in the past three months, there were over 200 robotics-related job openings in New Hampshire, and 4,000 across New England.
Despite the demand, PSU officials said it’ll be several more years before PSU has its first graduate in robotics.
PSU could have gotten into robotics through an emphasis on engineering, but instead went with “a whole set of technology” that has a broad appeal, Birx said.
Currently, the PSU robotics program has 16 students enrolled, but the university expects that number to increase in the coming years thanks to the popularity of robotics in New Hampshire in grades K-12. Teams from dozens of New Hampshire schools were expected to compete in the Governor’s Cup robotics challenge at PSU on Oct. 15.
Bret Kulakovich, PSU’s coordinator for academic spaces and open lab design, said that before launching the robotics program, he and his colleagues toured several universities that had long-established programs, among them the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard.
He described robotics as “shop class on steroids,” adding that robots, in many forms, will increasingly take on the “dull, dirty and dangerous” jobs that some humans now perform.