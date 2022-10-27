The New Hampshire Tech Alliance has something better than sharks in its tank: a group of experts who can spot a great tech product.
The alliance’s Product of the Year award celebrates the spirit of innovation in New Hampshire.
The New Hampshire Tech Alliance has something better than sharks in its tank: a group of experts who can spot a great tech product.
The alliance’s Product of the Year award celebrates the spirit of innovation in New Hampshire.
The companies vying for the award pitch their products before a judging panel to become finalists and then again before a live audience to compete for the title.
The tone is far more serious than the hit TV show. No one is trying to snag funding from a celebrity mogul. The prize is the right to tout their product as the best and gain some marketing mojo.
For the past decade, I’ve had the honor of being on the judging panel, getting a front row seat to learn about important innovations in New Hampshire while mixing with tech entrepreneurs and finance professionals.
I’m there to help promote the program through the Union Leader; the other judges are recruited because they’ve got a track record of founding, developing or working with technology companies.
This year’s judges included Peter Antoinette, chief executive officer of Xibus Systems; Tom Daly, president and CEO of Big Network; Jeremy Stanizzi, senior credit officer of the New Hampshire Business Finance Authority; and Adam Jacobs, chief technology officer of Sunrise Labs.
“A great product makes an impact either on its field or more broadly in society,” Antoinette said in 2021.
Antoinette was president and CEO of Nanocomp Technologies, a Merrimack company that won the first Product of the Year award in 2006 back when its product was still under development.
Nanocomp’s carbon nanotubes are used to make super-strong, lightweight specialty fibers. The company’s Miralon sheets were used by NASA to protect the $2 billion Juno spacecraft that orbited Jupiter in 2016. The Merrimack company was acquired by Huntsman Corp. in 2018.
This year’s Product of the Year winner also has a NASA connection.
Mikros Technologies captured first place this year with a device primed to help curb the shortage of microchips. The Claremont company was founded more than three decades ago. Its cooling technology first helped lower the temperature aboard the International Space Station.
This year’s edition of NH Innovators features profiles of Mikros and the other four Product of the Year finalists — New Hampshire’s greatest hits of 2022.
— Mike Cote,
Senior Editor, News and Business
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.