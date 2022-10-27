Product of the Year

Seven hundred people voted live for Product of the Year on Oct. 12. Paul Maillot of Big Network announced minutes after the vote Mikros Technologies won the competition. Looking on at right is Lisa King, event emcee and chair of the product of the year committee.

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader

The New Hampshire Tech Alliance has something better than sharks in its tank: a group of experts who can spot a great tech product.

The alliance’s Product of the Year award celebrates the spirit of innovation in New Hampshire.