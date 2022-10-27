Ralph Waldo Emerson is often misquoted as having said, “If you build a better mousetrap, the world will beat a path to your door.”
The “Sage of Concord” may not have said those exact words, but employees at a Derry firm hope the sentiment rings true with components they developed used in better, more modern, mousetraps.
Building managers will no longer have to waste time crawling into attics and other hard-to-reach locations to find empty rat traps, thanks to an invention by Pica Product Development.
The Skyhawk Hub, Sensor and Minisensor from Derry-based Skyhawk are a series of cellular-based, battery-operated remote monitoring sensors — allowing companies to remotely monitor when animals are caught — eliminating hours of unnecessary travel to check on empty traps.
Designed with pest control industry experts, it consists of targeted pest control sensors, a hub and gateway, smartphone app, and an enterprise portal for overall rodent control management. The sensors detect rodent trap or pest bait station activity and communicate this to the hub via a local RF signal.
“To our knowledge there’s nothing else like it in the industry,” said Rich Shevelow, CEO at Skyhawk. “It’s actually the only product, to our knowledge, that will also work independently of any local power source. Both our sensors and our hubs operate on batteries. It is just the beginning.”
The sensors are used by companies and government agencies that need to track nuisance wildlife — squirrels, raccoons, rats, mice, etc. — that are caught in traps on properties and released back into the wild.
Powered by PPD’s Skyhawk IoT platform, Rodent Recon solves the problem of monitoring rodent control traps using remote and “easy-to-deploy” technology. Pest control alerts are delivered to the user via a phone app.
“The Rodent Recon electronic pest control system will help companies increase technician productivity, cut costs and improve integrated pest management efforts,” Shevelow said.
Skyhawk says it built upon the success of the Kiwi, an easy-to-setup remote monitoring device powered by cellular technology first launched in 2019. That product proved popular among wildlife professionals because it could be placed in any style of trap quickly to function with both motion detection and the trap door shutting closed.
Operators reported also liking the Kiwi because it uses long-lasting (one-plus years) battery-powered hubs and sensors.
The Rodent Recon includes all of those same Skyhawk Kiwi features, with an important upgrade. The Skyhawk Kiwi required one cellular connection per trap; in the Rodent Recon that one cellular connection has been split up to multiple sensors with local RF — duplicating the functionality of the Kiwi, making this technology more cost effective for multi-sensor deployments, the manufacturer reports.
“It enables hundreds of sensors to be monitored using proprietary local RF technology, that we call ‘Flocksense,’” Shevelow said. “This is accomplished with an industry unique battery-powered collecting hub that then backhauls the sensor signals to the internet with advanced low power cellular IoT (Internet of Things) connectivity recently launched by mobile network operators such as Verizon. It is extremely portable and allows service providers, such as pest control or animal control technicians, to drop in remote monitoring systems quickly and easily. It requires no local infrastructure, such as power or WiFi, and works without the need for any WiFi or Bluetooth-like pairing.”
Shevelow said with slight modifications to some sensor functions and software, the basic Skyhawk platform can be deployed to cost effectively monitor remote assets and locations.
“If a consumer has remote assets, for example, you may have valuable personal goods placed in a rental storage unit — there’s a lot of theft from rental storage units,” Shevelow said. “You can drop in one of these and monitor your rental storage unit. You’ll be notified if anyone goes in it.”