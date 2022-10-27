David Cist and his team at Nashua’s Geophysical Survey Systems are on a mission to make potholes a thing of the past — not with hovercrafts or some new wonder-material to pave streets, but by making subtle improvements to the way paving already works.
It might not look like much, but Cist hopes the PaveScan Mix Design Module will eventually make a difference in the roads we all use every day, by prolonging the time before roads start cracking and developing potholes.
“We’ve come up with a little unimpressive-looking lab tool that is a game changer,” said Cist, chief technology officer and vice president of technology for Geophysical Survey Systems.
The sticky black stuff we spread across streets, the mix of bitumen and crushed rock that Cist jokingly called crunchy peanut butter, is not as uniform as a jar of Skippy.
Pavement is made uncertain by innumerable variables over literally billions of years, from the formation of the rocks, to small changes in manufacturing conditions, to how much traffic there is on the way from the pavement plant to the construction site.
The new Mix Design Module, which was a finalist for the New Hampshire Tech Alliance’s Product of the Year award this month, aims to give pavers insight into the product they’re working with, and the subtle, inevitable changes that get in the way of perfect pavement.
“In the plant itself the mix can change slightly every day, every hour,” Cist said, based on the natural differences in the crushed rocks, subtle changes in the sludgy black binder and how everything responds to the weather on the day it’s being mixed.
The Mix Design Module can gather information about the make-up of today’s ‘peanut butter’ as it’s being mixed in the plant. Then that information is transmitted to workers in the field. Another PaveScan tool can be calibrated with information from the Mix Design Module — and that tool in turn can give a worker a better sense of what it will take to bring the pavement as close as possible to 100% compacted.
Making pavement more compacted is important to making roads last longer, and keeping streets and highways pothole-free.
“When you compact a road, the compaction percentage of air you put in there really matters,” Cist said. A road that is 91% compact will last appreciably longer than a 90% compact road.
Other tools spot-check compaction and thickness, Cist said. But the PaveScan suite of tools can map the compaction across an entire road, showing weak points to pavers. Pavers can see where compaction is less, where the road needs to be rolled more times to make it stronger — and make it last longer.
“There are a lot of other things that can go wrong,” Cist said, but the PaveScan tools give pavers a way to check their work in real time.
“That gives confidence to contractors,” Cist said. He hopes that if it’s easier to catch mistakes before they become serious problems, smaller contractors will feel better able to compete for big paving jobs. “The smaller contractor can bid with the larger contractors, with more contractors they know they’re not going to get penalized on the job,” he said.
Last year’s bipartisan infrastructure law promises to bring hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of new pavement — including $350 billion for the federal highway system — Cist said he thinks the impact of PaveScan products could eventually be even bigger.
Think about how much money we spend repaving roads every year — about $400 million in New Hampshire, Cist said.
“We can free up trillions of dollars by making this process go well,” Cist said. “We really believe we can extend municipal and state budgets a lot. It’s our own version of the infrastructure bill.”
Most paved roads are meant to last 10 years. Mistakes can mean the road is trashed after just five years, Cist said. A particularly well-paved road can last for 20 years.
“We’re just so used to potholes, and the little seam in the middle of the road. We’re spending tons of money repairing all these roads,” Cist said.
He doesn’t think it has to be this way.
“We’re aiming to double the life of every road on planet Earth.”