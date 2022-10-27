David Cist and his team at Nashua’s Geophysical Survey Systems are on a mission to make potholes a thing of the past — not with hovercrafts or some new wonder-material to pave streets, but by making subtle improvements to the way paving already works.

It might not look like much, but Cist hopes the PaveScan Mix Design Module will eventually make a difference in the roads we all use every day, by prolonging the time before roads start cracking and developing potholes.