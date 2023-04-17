Insect farming

An employee holds mealworms, also known as Tenebrio molitor, inside the Ynsect insect farm in Dole, France, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. A year before the COVID-19 pandemic caused havoc in the world’s food supply, venture capitalists plunged $125 million into mealworm breeding company Ynsect. 

 Cyril Marcilhacy/Bloomberg

Insect farming startup Ynsect has secured more funding as it expands globally and looks to prioritize higher-value food for pets and humans.

The French company closed a €160 million ($175 million) financing round, bringing the total amount raised so far to about $625 million. It's shifting away from animal feed -- such as mealworms fed to fish -- to high-margin pet food and food ingredients to boost profit amid soaring energy, raw materials and debt costs.