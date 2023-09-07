AG, Lottery seek to suspend Concord charity casino indefinitely
Attorney General John Formella and State Lottery Executive Director Charles McIntyre seek to suspend indefinitely the license of Concord Casino to operate a charity gambling business due to alleged misuse of COVID-19 relief money for personal use. This is the storefront for the first-floor casino at 67 South Main Street in Concord.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

Inspection and incident reports of the Concord Casino over the past several years show complaints of inaccurate prize payouts, lack of information on charities, dealer errors and problems with security cameras.

Several inspectors included the “security of the cash cages remains a problem” on reports.