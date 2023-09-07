Inspection and incident reports of the Concord Casino over the past several years show complaints of inaccurate prize payouts, lack of information on charities, dealer errors and problems with security cameras.
Several inspectors included the “security of the cash cages remains a problem” on reports.
The operations of the Concord Casino have come into question after the Attorney General determined that Win Win Win LLC d/b/a Concord Casino and its owner, former state Sen. Andy Sanborn of Bedford, should have their license indefinitely suspended after fraudulently spending a COVID-19 relief loan on three sports cars, including an $80,000 Ferrari F430.
Sanborn’s wife, state Rep. Laurie Sanborn, resigned last week as chairman of a high-powered state commission on charity casinos.
Reports also show “disguised purchases of personal luxury items” using COVID-19 relief funds. Evidence shows Sanborn fraudulently applied for and received at least one Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) in the amount of $844,000, according to the Attorney General’s Office.
The application omitted Concord Casino and listed the primary business as “miscellaneous services.” Casinos were not eligible for the relief.
Andy Sanborn has denied the claims. He did not respond to an email from the Union Leader on Thursday afternoon.
In the meantime, Sanborn’s plans to build a larger casino off Loudon Road on Break O’ Day Drive are being held up by appeals to the city’s zoning board of appeals and Merrimack County Superior Court.
The New Hampshire Lottery Commission and the AG’s office conducted a suitability investigation between Jan. 3 and Aug. 18.
The inspection and incident reports shed a light on the culture of the Concord operation, which shares space with The Draft Sports Bar & Grill on South Main Street.
At charity casinos in New Hampshire, charities get 35% of the net profit from table game betting, the state gets 10%, and the operator gets the other 55%. For historic horse racing, charities get 8.75% of the profits, the state gets 16.25%, and the operator keeps the remaining 75%.
Charity concerns
Under the authorizing legislation, a charity must pay rent to the casino for the day they are scheduled to receive payments.
On Aug. 15, one inspector, Andrew Auger, questioned how the casino was charging rent.
An employee stated, “that rent amounts vary based on the overall take during the 10 day period,” according to documents. “(The employee) stated owner Andy Sanborn determines what the rent will be charged for each charity.”
The casino pays $500 a month to The Best Revenge, LLC, also owned by Sanborn, according to a lottery commission report.
Charitable gaming halls are required to display the name of the charity sponsoring the event. On Aug. 8, 2021, the casino listed the sponsored charity as “Our Honeymoon Fund,” with a picture of a palm tree. It was done by an employee in a “joking manner” and he was disciplined, according to the report.
The money was slated to go to the New Hampshire Soccer Association.
Commission staff felt that the regulation “was being mocked,” according to the report.
Between May 4 and May 11, 2022, the casino logged the charity into its point of service machines during the week of play. The reason was redacted from the May 19, 2022, incident form.
Complaints over prizes
On a routine inspection of the Lakes Region Casino in Belmont in January 2022, a gaming enforcement agent heard a man complain about prize money at a poker tournament at Concord Casino.
He said the prize was advertised as $700, but the winners only received $300, according to documents, also reported by the Concord Monitor.
Another time, a player decided to withdraw after the game started and the casino gave the patron a “refund by pulling money out of the prize pool and an employee threw extra money in to replenish the amount taken out.”
The man said he wanted to remain anonymous “due to fear of Sanborn’s anger and threats, as previously experienced.”
On Jan. 31, an inspector noted that promotional money and other cash proceeds were commingled. The casino was also questioned about its practice of not requiring dual counts of money for poker tournaments.
Inspectors called out tournaments on Dec. 31, 2021, Jan. 1, 2022, Feb. 8, 2022, Feb. 11, 2022 and Feb. 13, 2022, where prizes were below the amount required.
Possible violations included failure to conduct a dual count, failure to separate promotional materials from other gaming revenue and failure to keep accurate financial records.
On Feb. 2, 2022, two dealer errors totaling $16 were reported in favor of the casino. The dealer took chips when the player had not lost, according to the reports. The chips were returned after a review of the video.
Security in question
During a visit, the Sanborns said they had more than 100 cameras in the facility. Casinos are required to keep 45 days worth of footage.
Inspectors have at least three times asked staff at the casino to change the timing of the cameras. On Jan. 1, 2022, the time was an hour and six minutes ahead.
Inspectors on Sept. 19, 2022, also questioned improper cash and chip storage in the cage.
“The filled trays are locked and kept in the rear of the cage,” a report read. “However, they are not under camera surveillance in the rear of the cage.”
Status of project
During much of the investigation, the Sanborns pitched their new Concord project, the first phase of which would include a gaming hall, restaurant and microbrewery.
The plans were approved by the city’s planning board on June 21 after Sanborn pushed for a vote. Many opponents didn’t think the case would be heard.
Resident Kassey Cameron wants to “determine that a charitable gaming hall and microbrewery at 7 Break O’Day are permissible uses under the zoning ordinance in the city’s Gateway Performance District.”
The zoning board of adjustment is set to hear an appeal next Wednesday.
The court case involves the procedures around the vote.