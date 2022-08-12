Oak Fire burns near Mariposa

The Oak Fire burns along Highway 140, a main artery into Yosemite National Park, near Mariposa, Calif., on July 22. Insurance costs in California are seeing the long-term effects of several years of large fires.

 TRACY BARBUTES/REUTERS

Inflation, a labor shortage, effects from the lingering COVID pandemic and increasingly devastating fires are boosting the cost of insurance for homes, cars and businesses.

“Everything,” said Sunnyvale, Calif., insurance agent Steve Nelson, “has gone up.”