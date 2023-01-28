Intel

The Intel logo is displayed outside of the Intel headquarters on April 26, 2018, in Santa Clara, California.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/TNS

Intel Corp. is forecasting one of the worst quarters in its history, touching off a broader selloff of chips companies as a slowdown in personal-computer sales ravages the industry.

Late Thursday, Intel gave a sales range that missed analysts’ estimates by billions of dollars, warning that revenue could fall to the lowest quarterly level since 2010.