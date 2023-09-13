INTE

Signage outside Intel headquarters in Santa Clara, California, US, on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Intel Corp. fell the most since July after giving one of the gloomiest quarterly forecasts in its history. 

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

After years of disappointing investors, Intel shares are showing signs of life.

The best performer in the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index over the past month, Intel is being viewed as both a relative value play and a potential beneficiary of geopolitical tensions with China as the Santa Clara, Calif.-based company bolsters chipmaking facilities in the U.S.