Interest grows as Bessie's Lunch goes up for sale

BRENTWOOD — Four months after closing its doors, Bessie’s Lunch, the iconic diner on Route 125 that was a mainstay in the region for 65 years, is now up for sale.
The property at 266 Route 125 was put on the market last week by NAI Norwood Group for $395,000.
The real estate listing describes it as a “landmark property” that is “well suited for a variety of retail related uses such as a restaurant, a healthcare facility, banks, offices and professional establishments, such as insurance agencies, real estate offices, attorney offices, medical and many more.”
Deana Arden, the NAI Norwood Group agent handling the sale, said she’s received several calls about the property and has already scheduled showings.
“Already we’re having a tremendous amount of activity,” she said Monday. “As soon as the sign went up I had people calling.”
Two of those who have expressed interest are restaurant owners.
“It would be great to see another restaurant go in there, but you never know who the buyer of the property is going to be and what their plans are going to be,” she said.
The 1,144-square-foot restaurant was built in 1940 and served as home to Bessie’s Lunch beginning in the 1970s.
The diner closed in September after it was operated in recent years by Michael Hamilton, who leased the property from owner Louis Gargiulo.
Bessie’s Lunch was started in the 1950s by Merton and Bessie Healey, who opened the original location as a takeout stand in Raymond. It moved to another location in Raymond before the Healeys built a new Bessie’s in Fremont in the 1960s. It moved to its current location in Brentwood in the 1970s, and during its more than six decades became known as a place for a good meal and the spot where locals could always catch up on the day’s news.
At the time of the closure, Gargiulo said Hamilton had struggled to find help and decided it would be best to close.
While Gargiulo had said there was interest in the diner reopening, it has remained closed and the future use of the property will now hinge on a sale.
Gargiulo could not be reached for comment Monday.