Lakes Region General Hospital
Buy Now

Lakes Region General Hospital, above, and Franklin Region Hospital go on the auction block Dec. 14 as part of LRGHealthcare’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

LACONIA – Less than a week before it goes up for bankruptcy auction, LRGHealthcare says there have been 51 inquiries, a dozen of which are in-depth, about its assets, including Lakes Region General and Franklin Regional hospitals.

More than $100 million in debt, LRGHealthcare in October filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, with Concord Hospital immediately announcing interest.

Wednesday, December 09, 2020
Tuesday, December 08, 2020