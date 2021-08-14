At home in Goshen, Derek Tremblay has fast-enough internet to stream TV shows. But if someone else in his house wants to stream something else on another device? Forget it.
The internet connection available in the town near Mount Sunapee — and in other rural parts of New Hampshire — can’t handle those demands.
Tremblay, a member of the town’s select board, said not everyone in town can get a high-speed connection.
“When I interact with the other residents, I always hear how someone has and someone does not have access,” Tremblay said. “It’s spotty.”
Faster internet could help draw white-collar remote workers to towns like Goshen, Tremblay said. During the pandemic, older residents are turning to videoconferencing to keep in touch with their doctors, and telehealth seems to be here to stay. And as more people seek their entertainment online, faster internet will help.
Canceling cable TV subscriptions is becoming more popular, but so-called “cord-cutting” is not equally do-able in different parts of New Hampshire. Access to high-speed internet, or proximity to a broadcast TV market, makes it a lot easier.
Federal funding for high-speed internet could bring broadband to towns like Goshen in the rural north and west of New Hampshire.
Last week, the U.S. Senate approved $65 billion of spending to build out rural broadband networks, as part of the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Other federal grants administered through organizations like the Northern Border Regional Commission will fund high-speed internet projects in Hebron, Sandwich and Goshen.
Limits on old tech, too
Access to a fast internet connection is not the only advantage for would-be cord-cutters in southern New Hampshire. For those who want to pick up over-the-air TV, geography still plays a role.
TV broadcasts are harder to receive in the northern and western parts of the state, said New England Antenna Services owner Gary Underwood, who installs aerial antennas.
Underwood said cord-cutting seems to have accelerated over the past five to six years. He can tell, he said, because he has seen skyrocketing demand for his services.
Underwood said his father started New England Antenna in 1949. The business weathered downturns with the advent of cable, and then satellite TV, he said. But the past few years have been good for business.
He thinks the cord-cutting trend is behind this good run.
“Definitely for us, it’s been a big boon,” he said.
People who have decided to cancel cable TV might get an antenna to watch live sports or the evening news on network TV, he said. And since the 2009 switch to digital broadcast signals, he said, someone in southern New Hampshire can pick up 35 to 40 channels broadcast from the Boston area, sub-channels of the six broadcast networks. On the eastern edge of New Hampshire, he said, a dozen more Maine channels are available.
For the less internet-adept, or those who just don’t want to bother with streaming services, Underwood said over-the-air TV might be enough to replace cable — but only in certain parts of the state.
“Antennas work well south of Concord,” he said.
Off the grid
While Tremblay said higher-speed connections will be necessary to lure white-collar remote workers and to start diversifying the economy away from tourism, there is a certain romance in the feeling of being a little bit off the grid.
It’s not realistic to expect that will last, he said, and it is important to bring more economic opportunities to residents of rural parts of the state, he said.
“People want to find their job, their vocation, and do it well, but they may not want to live in Boston,” he said. High-speed internet could give people who want to live in a rural area access to big-city opportunities.
As for cutting the cord and switching to streaming?
Tremblay said people don’t move to rural New Hampshire because they want to binge-watch shows. The mountains, woods and rivers offer far better entertainment, he said.