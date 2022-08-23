U.S. dollar

U.S. dollar banknotes at the Ninja Money Exchange in Tokyo on June 9, 2022.  

 Toru Hanai/Bloomberg

When Nick Twidale reaches his desk in Bridge Street each morning, in the heart of Sydney's financial district, he's greeted by a seemingly endless slew of dollar buy orders.

"It's the easiest trade in FX," said Twidale, a 25-year markets veteran and Asia Pacific chief executive at broker FP Markets. "Until there's a dramatic shift in fundamentals and rhetoric with the Fed, you'd definitely be foolish to sell the dollar when the whole world is so nervous."