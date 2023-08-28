LOWELL, Massachusetts — Gilda and Chris James "got bit" by the acting bug in the late 1990s after starring as background actors in a film together. But the Lowell couple's passion for the screen may soon be compromised.

For the last month, the Jameses have been striking with SAG-AFTRA, the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, to which they've belonged since 1997. Without a resolution to the union's ongoing labor dispute, Gilda and Chris's usual lineup of acting work just doesn't exist.