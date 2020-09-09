Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
NEW YORK -- J.C. Penney Co Inc reached a tentative deal with landlords and lenders valued at $1.75 billion to rescue the beleaguered department store chain from bankruptcy proceedings, averting a liquidation that would have threatened roughly 70,000 jobs and represented one of the most significant business collapses following the coronavirus pandemic, a company lawyer said.
Mall owners Simon Property Group Inc. and Brookfield Property Partners LP have teamed up to acquire J.C. Penney’s retail operations and are putting the finishing touches on an agreement, Joshua Sussberg, a Kirkland & Ellis LLP lawyer representing the company, said during a brief court hearing Wednesday, confirming an earlier Reuters report.
CONCORD – Gov. Chris Sununu and his Northern New England neighboring governors called on President Donald Trump Wednesday to back off on his recent decision to re-impose a 10% tariff on aluminum imports from Canada, warning it was hurting supply chain businesses in the region.
A New Hampshire-based demolition company has been fined $75,000 by the state of Massachusetts after the Office of Campaign and Political Finance determined it illegally provided company funds to employees who made donations to the campaigns of Boston Mayor Martin Walsh and City Councilor Mic…
