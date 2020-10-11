J.C. Penney

The J.C. Penney store at Stonebriar Centre in Frisco, Texas.

J.C. Penney’s lenders are battling over the company’s real estate and their potential payback while the department store retailer needs an end in sight to its bankruptcy as the holiday shopping season looms.

Penney is close to having a solution that keeps alive the 118-year-old business and saves 70,000 jobs, but there’s no firm plan yet filed with the court.

