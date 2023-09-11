J.M. Smucker will acquire Twinkie maker Hostess Brands for $5.6 billion, swallowing up an iconic purveyor of sugary snacks that rebounded during the pandemic after twice pursuing bankruptcy.
The deal announced Monday values Hostess at $34.25 per share, which the company said represented a 54% premium over its stock price before news reports of a potential deal. Hostess shareholders will get $30 in cash and 0.03002 shares of J.M. Smucker stock for each share of Hostess stock.
With this acquisition, Smucker enhances its “ability to deliver brands consumers love,” J.M. Smucker board chair Mark Smucker said in a news release. It also combines Hostess’s “strong convenience store distribution and leading innovation pipeline” with our “strong commercial organization and consistent retail execution across channels to drive continued growth.”
Both companies capitalized on growing interest in packaged food during the pandemic, although analysts say weight loss drugs could present new head winds for them.
Smucker is known for its signature jelly, Jif peanut butter and Carnation milk products. Although not all of Hostess brand are filled with sugar, it is best known for packaged cream-filled snacks like the Ho-Hos, Ding Dongs and Twinkies.
The Twinkie in particular became a cultural touchstone with a devoted following, with Hostess snacks and marketing appearing prominently in popular culture.
In a well-known scene from the 1984 classic “Ghostbusters,” one of the protagonists uses a Twinkie to explain an impending ghostly event, then takes a bite. The plot of 2009 comedy “Zombieland” turns on a man’s obsessive quest to find Twinkies in post-apocalyptic America, employing a wrecked Hostess truck to illustrate his desperate desire to reclaim what was lost.
By 2013, Hostess was struggling financially amid declining sales and a bitter labor dispute, according to a 2013 write-up by the Associated Press. Hostess filed for bankruptcy in 2004 and again in 2012, at one point leading customers to hoard its snacks after it halted sales.
The holding company Hostess Brands was established in 2013 when private equity backers led by Leon Black’s Apollo Global Management acquired the rights to Twinkies and other Hostess cakes. It went public in 2016 through a special purpose acquisition company, or “reverse merger” deal, that was initially valued at $2.3 billion, according to Reuters.
Hostess and other snack brands got a boost during the pandemic as people increasingly relied on packaged goods. “Consumers are home more, they snacking more, they’re back on the go,” chief executive Andy Callahan told Yahoo Finance in May 2022, shortly after the company logged a 25% revenue increase while hiking snack prices.
Its revenue and profit held up in the most recent quarter, but didn’t produce the sort of dazzling results that wowed investors in 2020 and 2021. In financial statements reported Aug. 8, it logged $352.4 million in net revenue for the second quarter, reflecting a 3.5 percent increase from the previous year. Its guidance factors in a net revenue growth of 4 to 6 percent for the year.
Numerous food companies have consolidated in the first half of the year. Last month, Campbell Soup struck a $2.7 billion deal for Rao’s sauce maker Sovos Brand, and Unilever bought frozen yogurt maker Yasso. Mars, best known for its candy, added the nutrition-focused meal company Kevin’s Natural Foods to a portfolio that also includes pet-care products.
Analysts believe the industry could face new pressure due to the rise of new weight-loss drugs that reduce appetite and caloric intake. Morgan Stanley investment bank suggested there could be broad-based reductions in calorie intake of up to 3% for certain snacks as a result, suggesting food companies with “better-for-you” food options will be best positioned for growth.
Hostess shares climbed 19% shortly after trading opened Monday morning, while J.M. Smucker slid close to 8%.