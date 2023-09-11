J.M. Smucker will acquire Twinkie maker Hostess Brands for $5.6 billion, swallowing up an iconic purveyor of sugary snacks that rebounded during the pandemic after twice pursuing bankruptcy.

The deal announced Monday values Hostess at $34.25 per share, which the company said represented a 54% premium over its stock price before news reports of a potential deal. Hostess shareholders will get $30 in cash and 0.03002 shares of J.M. Smucker stock for each share of Hostess stock.