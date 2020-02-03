PORTSMOUTH – An executive chef has been chosen for the new jazz and blues club being created at the historic YMCA building in Portsmouth, and people can get a taste of what the dining experience at Elle’s will be like later this month.
Chef Nathan Varney says his dishes will be inspired by the musicians who play at the venue and the work that is being shown in its contemporary art museum.
“You will get the visual arts, the musical arts and then the culinary arts, which will tie it all in together. So, it will be a total celebration of the arts if someone comes in,” Varney said.
Varney has been testing some of his ideas -- including fried chicken thighs with maple hot sauce, dirty fried rice and a Louisiana crawfish cavatelli -- at the Atlantic Grill in Rye, which is owned by Michael and Peter Labrie, the brothers behind Elle’s.
Varney has been cooking for 15 years. He started his career in the restaurant industry working at his parent’s business, Liar’s Paradise Pizza on Stage Road in Nottingham.
After attending an 18-month program at Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Dover, Varney worked at the Colonial Williamsburg Lodge and Conference Center in Virginia, where he worked in a banquet kitchen and main restaurant.
Varney then worked at Lautrec, a Forbes Five-Star and AAA Five-Diamond Restaurant at the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania. Going from 1,000 plates at a time to 60 plates of perfection was initially a challenge, he said.
“It was a great experience to be part of that team and hold those standards,” Varney said of Lautrec.
Varney assisted with two restaurant openings for John Besh Restaurant Group in New Orleans, La., before moving back to the Granite State in 2015 to take a job at Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa in Whitefield.
Varney and his wife, Christina, recently moved back to Nottingham with their three children, and he is looking forward to creating an upscale dining experience for the locals and tourists he will be serving at Elle’s once the venue opens in April of next year.
On Feb. 27, patrons will get a preview of the Elle’s experience when Ralph Peterson and the Messenger Legacy Band performs at the Atlantic Grill.
Tickets for the event are $120 and include a welcome beverage, hors d’oeuvres and a three-course meal with a Cajun influence. For more information, call 433-3000.