JCPenney will close four Granite State stores as part of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. This is half of the department store’s presence in the state.
The Texas-based company plans to close 154 locations across the country, according to the company’s website.
The locations closing in New Hampshire are Keene, North Conway, Rochester and West Lebanon. Store closing sales are expected to begin on June 11 with the first round of closings lasting 10-16 weeks, according to the company.
Stores will remain in Concord, Manchester, Nashua and Salem.
The store closings are part of a plan aimed at “driving sustainable, profitable growth” by reducing the number of stores and focusing on its strongest locations, according to a news release.
“While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to allow us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come,” said Jill Soltau, CEO of JCPenney, in a statement.
JCPenney reopened nearly 500 stores previously closed as part of coronavirus restrictions. The 118-year-old department store chain has roughly 850 stores.
The closures are among the latest for department stores across the state.
Sears at the Steeplegate Mall in Concord and Pheasant Lane Mall in Nashua and the Kmarts in Hooksett and Salem were in the process of closing before the pandemic hit.