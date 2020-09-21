Jet fuel
A ground crew member connects a fuel hose to a Deutsche Lufthansa Airbus A321 aircraft at Tegel airport in Berlin on March 13, 2019.

 Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

The fuel that powers passenger planes is normally among the most expensive oil products, but in a sign of the times the coronavirus has turned it into a blending component for typically cheaper shipping fuel.

Straight-run kerosene, usually processed into jet fuel, is now being used to make very low-sulfur fuel oil for the maritime industry amid a plunge in consumption by airlines. Higher than normal amounts of diesel and vacuum gas oil are also finding their way into shipping fuel.

