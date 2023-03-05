Airlines

JetBlue and Spirit airplanes at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on May 21. The proposed merger between JetBlue and Spirit airlines is likely to mean service changes at both Boston’s Logan International Airport, where both airlines operate, and in Manchester, which is served by Spirit.

 Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg

When it launched in 2000, JetBlue pledged to “bring humanity back to travel” with offerings like free satellite TV and leather seats. Years later, it unveiled Mint, its spin on business class travel. The innovations helped it to carve a niche among travelers and were emulated by other carriers.

JetBlue could again shake up an industry that has seen a dwindling number of airlines capture a higher share of the market during its existence. The New York-based carrier is at the center of two high-profile antitrust cases that could redefine how U.S. airlines compete — decisions that could stall or accelerate similar transactions.