Spirit ticket counter

JetBlue is preparing for a possible lawsuit from the Justice Department seeking to block the carrier’s merger with Spirit Airlines.

While antitrust authorities haven’t yet revealed whether they plan to take action to prevent the deal, JetBlue Chief Executive Officer Robin Hayes said the company’s legal team is ready to fight back if necessary. A decision is expected to come in the next few weeks.

Bloomberg's Alix Steel and Stephen Carroll (Radio) contributed to this report.