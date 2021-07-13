Jim Roche, the longtime head of the Business & Industry Association of New Hampshire, is leaving to become the president of the Maine Bankers Association.
Roche has served as president and CEO of the statewide advocacy group since 2005, according to a news release.
“Leaving the best job I’ve ever had was a difficult decision,” Roche said in a statement. “But after nearly 17 years at the helm of BIA, I’m ready for the new challenges and opportunities this change will bring.”
Roche noted some of his accomplishments as rebranding the BIA as “New Hampshire’s statewide chamber of commerce,” publishing an annual legislative scoreboard to hold legislators accountable and launching successful events such as the Leadership Summit for legislators and other state policy leaders.
BIA represents more than 400 leading employers in a variety of industries including manufacturing, technology, professional services, financial services, health care, hospitality and tourism, public utilities, higher education, insurance and many others.
Under Roche’s leadership, BIA’s membership grew nearly 50% through 2020, and programming and overall revenue grew substantially as well, according to the release.