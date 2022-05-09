The U.S. Department of Labor’s Job Corps program has launched a recruitment drive in New Hampshire for low-income students ages 16–24 in the nation’s leading industries.

The program offers immediate openings and free career training, according to a news release. New Hampshire Job Corps is located at 943 Dunbarton Road in Manchester.

Job Corps offers career skills training in high-growth industry sectors, including Advanced Manufacturing, Construction, Health Care, Homeland Security and Hospitality.

According to the news release, Job Corps provides hands-on career skills training, on-campus housing, meals, health care and job search assistance.

Applicants may qualify if they receive SNAP, TANF, or free or reduced school lunch, or if they are experiencing homelessness or are a foster youth.

Students can enroll at any time, according to the news release.

For more information about Job Corps, or to begin the enrollment process, visit jobcorps.gov or call 800-733-JOBS (5627).