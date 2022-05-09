Job Corps launches recruitment drive in New Hampshire Staff Report May 9, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The U.S. Department of Labor’s Job Corps program has launched a recruitment drive in New Hampshire for low-income students ages 16–24 in the nation’s leading industries.The program offers immediate openings and free career training, according to a news release. New Hampshire Job Corps is located at 943 Dunbarton Road in Manchester.Job Corps offers career skills training in high-growth industry sectors, including Advanced Manufacturing, Construction, Health Care, Homeland Security and Hospitality.According to the news release, Job Corps provides hands-on career skills training, on-campus housing, meals, health care and job search assistance.Applicants may qualify if they receive SNAP, TANF, or free or reduced school lunch, or if they are experiencing homelessness or are a foster youth.Students can enroll at any time, according to the news release.For more information about Job Corps, or to begin the enrollment process, visit jobcorps.gov or call 800-733-JOBS (5627). Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Diesel costs reach all-time high +3 Closing the Deal: I’m still nervous about no masks Week Ahead: Hoping for a turn in inflation trend, Fed will fight on Peterborough shows off EV charging station This week's newsmakers in NH business +3 'Your Money': Financial literacy is timeless Load more {{title}} Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesOfficer talks despondent man off I-95 bridgeIllegal Manchester junkyard lot sells; developer considering apartmentsNew restaurant, brewhouse eyes Mall of New HampshireRussia planning to annex new areas of Ukraine, U.S. intelligence findsAbortion’s future: What if people decide?Manchester's Taco Tour: Map out a game plan before chowing downMona Charen: Climate catastrophists need to chillGilford police chief resignsWith fertilizer costs skyrocketing, farmers find a friend in New Hampshire sludgeSchool budget restored in Croydon Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CollectionsTaco Tour returns to downtown ManchesterFisher Cats' Opening DayDavid Lane Gallery