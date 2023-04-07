Jobs

A person walks past a "Join our team today!" sign posted at a UPS store amid a still-robust labor market on Feb. 2, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. 

 Mario Tama/Getty Images/TNS

U.S. payrolls rose at a firm pace last month with the unemployment rate dropping again near record lows, paving the way for the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates at its next meeting.

Nonfarm payrolls increased 236,000 — in line with forecasts — after an upwardly revised 326,000 advance in February, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%.

With assistance from Chris Middleton, Reade Pickert, Steve Matthews, Michael Mackenzie and Alex Tanzi.