Workers

Server Justina Soucy delivers a tab to a party of four at Chez Vachon in Manchester on June 15, 2020.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER FILE

WASHINGTON -- New jobless claims fell to the lowest levels of the pandemic era, federal data shows, with a better-than-expected 684,000 filed last week.

Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had expected to see a number near 735,000 after filings spiked to 781,000 the week before. The latest tally is less than the prepandemic weekly high of 695,000, set in October 1982.

Thursday, March 25, 2021