LITTLETON — The home of the “world’s longest candy counter” was shuttered for two months during the coronavirus pandemic, says its owner, whose business was among nearly 60 that received a total of $2.8 million from the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery.
A proposal to construct a research and development facility next to Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics in Merrimack remains stalled as a debate lingers on how to address stormwater on the contaminated site.