Department of Employment Security
Buy Now

New Hampshire Employment Security has processed a record number of new jobless claims this year. The number of initial claims nationwide inched down — from 849,000 to 840,000 last week.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

WASHINGTON — The number of new claims filed for unemployed remained at historically high levels, according to data released Thursday by the Department of Labor.

The number of initial claims inched down — from 849,000 to 840,000 last week. The number of new claims for gig and self-employed workers dropped from about 650,000 to 460,000.

Thursday, October 08, 2020
Wednesday, October 07, 2020