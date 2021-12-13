LACONIA — As he cut up a shallot for a seafood strudel, Sam Slattery paused to appreciate working in one of the expansive new kitchens at Lakes Region Community College, where he is a second-year student in the culinary arts program.
Slattery, who lives in Hudson and works at a Nashua restaurant, can expect to work in a much smaller space when he finishes school. But he’ll be greeted by an industry on the lookout for people with his training, says William Walsh, chair of the college’s Culinary Arts, Pastry Arts and Restaurant and Hotel Operations program.
Students in the program range from people in their 20s like Slattery to career-changers in their 40s. They can expect to make more than $20 an hour.
“Those are high numbers” from just a couple years ago, Walsh said.
They reflect the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has changed the way many restaurants do business — “a lot of take-out and delivery,” Walsh said — and also how those restaurants treat their employees.
The renovations at Lakes Region Community College were marked by a Dec. 9 luncheon that was prepared and served by Walsh’s students. Perched atop Prescott Hill, the college established a culinary arts program in 2002; a pastry arts program in 2014; and a hotel and restaurant operations program in 2017.
Due to a lack of on-campus facilities, courses in these programs have historically been held at off-campus locations, according to LRCC President Larissa Baia. Those venues were good, she said, but each also had its challenges, primarily the distance from the college.
In response, the college rehabilitated 5,000 square feet of space that had been used as automotive-technologies classrooms to create two teaching laboratories — one culinary and one pastry, each with 12 work stations. The space also includes refrigeration; storage areas; and a dining-room facility — the Community Table — which will open to the public next spring.
“Having these facilities on campus opens up a variety of opportunities for the college to be able to expand education and training for hospitality industry workers and for the broader community,” Baia said.
Walsh said when his students graduate, they will take positions as sous chefs, and that many will aspire to owning their own restaurants or becoming executive chefs.
Dan Barnhart, of Gilford, chose the middle path. He owns the Plate Lunch, a seasonal restaurant at Gilford Town Beach on Lake Winnipesaukee.
Now almost 70, Barnhart enrolled at the college at age 64 after a career in the U.S. Army and higher education on the West Coast.
He said Lakes Region Community College taught him well, and he applauded the renovations there.
“I definitely would recommend this career path for others,” Barnhart said, “because when you work in the restaurant field, one good thing about it is that it’s not the same every day, whether you’re going to cook something different or meet different people.”
Sean Brown, chief operating officer of the Common Man family of restaurants, which employs about 700 people, said he and his fellow restaurateurs are talking to high school students throughout New Hampshire to gauge their interest in culinary careers.
During a presentation a while back at Pembroke Academy, Brown said he was struck how students did not place money to be among their top priorities.
“They want a place where they’re proud to work; high-quality ingredients and products; not a lot of drama; and where they can be safe,” Brown said.
Tom Boucher, chief executive officer of Great NH Restaurants, which includes T-bones, CJ’s, Cactus Jack’s, and Copper Door restaurants, estimated that there are 1.8 jobs for every jobseeker in New Hampshire.
“Quite frankly, there’s never been a better time to get into hospitality,” Boucher said.
Great NH Restaurants is doing what it can to attract new employees while keeping current ones happy, he said.
“We are going to be giving our managers an even more flexible schedule in 2022, not only Thanksgiving and Christmas off with pay, as we’ve always done, but an additional five Monday holidays off with pay, and that’s something we’ve wanted to do for a long time,” Boucher said.