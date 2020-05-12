LACONIA — An economist estimates that a modified redevelopment plan for the former Laconia State School campus will create 150 direct and indirect jobs, attract $7 million in private development and generate $160,000 annually in property taxes for the city.
Russ Thibeault of Applied Economic Resources of Laconia said the plan is the foundation of a $1 million grant application to the Northern Borders Regional Commission.
The Lakeshore Redevelopment Planning Commission, tasked with deciding the reuse of the former Laconia State School campus, agreed Tuesday to expand contracts with several firms and consultants working to provide components of the application. The deadline for submitting the application is June 1.
The commission had earlier approved a $12,000 contract with the Lakes Region Planning Commission to write the narrative of the grant. On Tuesday, it voted unanimously to add $6,000 to pay for the added work needed to submit a waiver to the Northern Borders Regional Commission.
Jeff Hayes, executive director of the Lakes Region Planning Commission, said the waiver was needed as Laconia’s poverty demographics excluded the city from this year’s grant round.
Hayes and Assistant Planner Tracey Secula used Thibeault’s economic data and made a successful waiver case showing that Laconia is a regional center and that the money would flow into area communities that are distressed.
The commission also voted to pay up to an additional $5,000 to Nobis Engineering to identify the location of vernal pools, breeding habitat for amphibians, on the state school property that is proposed for development. The environmental information is needed as part of the grant application. Grant awards will be announced in September and October.
The grant has a $1 million matching component. SB 635, which is pending in the state Legislature, would give the Lakeshore Redevelopment Planning Commission authority to bond up to $2 million.