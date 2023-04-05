Johnson & Johnson said it has offered to pay $8.9 billion to settle tens of thousands of claims that its talc-based baby powder caused cancer, relying on a controversial bankruptcy maneuver in an effort to put an end to decades of litigation that has tainted the company's image.

The proposed settlement would be paid to claimants over the course of 25 years via a subsidiary, the company said in a statement Tuesday. The subsidiary, LTL Management, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New Jersey on Tuesday, according to court records.