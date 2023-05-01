FILE PHOTO: First Republic Bank branch in San Francisco

A security guard stands outside a First Republic Bank branch in San Francisco, California, U.S. April 28, 2023. 

 LOREN ELLIOTT/REUTERS

 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Monday it will buy most of First Republic Bank after U.S. regulators seized the troubled bank over the weekend, marking the third major U.S. lender to fail in two months.

As part of the deal, JPMorgan will make a payment of $10.6 billion to the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) as part of the deal to buy most of the San Francisco-based lender's assets.