JPMorgan Chase has agreed to pay more than $920 million to settle investigations with federal agencies after admitting to multiyear scheme to manipulate market prices through illegal trading practices.
The settlement, the largest ever imposed for this type of fraudulent activity, known as spoofing, resolves investigations by the Justice Department, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), according to statements the government agencies issued Tuesday.
Consumer confidence rebounded in September by the most in more than 17 years as Americans grew more upbeat about the outlook for the economy and job market, though sentiment remained below pre-pandemic levels.
