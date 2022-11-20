JPMorgan Chase made sweeping improvements to time off for bereavement, sick days, and caring for ill family members — including for the first time giving 16 weeks of leave to either parent for the birth or adoption of a child, regardless of which is the primary caregiver.

The changes put the bank more in line with parental leave already offered at Goldman Sachs and Bank of America. JPMorgan will increase sick days for full-time employees to 10 days from six and bump bereavement to 20 days from five for the loss of a spouse, domestic partner or child, or in the case of a stillbirth or miscarriage, according to a copy of an internal memo sent to employees Thursday.

Bloomberg’s Kelsey Butler contributed to this report.