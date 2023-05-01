First Republic Bank branch in San Francisco

A security guard stands outside a First Republic Bank branch in San Francisco, California, U.S. April 28, 2023. 

 LOREN ELLIOTT/REUTERS

So, is it finally over now?

The turmoil that ripped through the banking industry for weeks seemed quelled, at least temporarily, by the pre-dawn announcement that JPMorgan Chase, the biggest and arguably strongest U.S. lender, is taking over First Republic Bank. If you ask JPMorgan Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon, the crisis is pretty much over.

Bloomberg's Max Reyes and Ben Bain contributed to this report.