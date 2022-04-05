CONCORD — A federal judge has kept alive a class action lawsuit brought against New Hampshire-based SIG Sauer Inc. over purported flaws in its SIG P320 semi-automatic handgun.
U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Laplante ruled last week that the lead plaintiff in the case, Arizona resident Derick Ortiz, has provided enough evidence to dispute the claims that the gunmaker’s voluntary upgrade package makes him whole after addressing the purported defect.
In 2019, Ortiz sued SIG Sauer, claiming that the P320, which is used by the military and police departments, misfires when dropped a certain way.
Laplante did find for SIG Sauer when it came to claims under Arizona and federal law dealing with warranty issues.
According to Laplante’s ruling, SIG Sauer knew the gun was prone to discharge when dropped, but determined it still met safety standards and started marketing the pistol in January 2014.
In late 2016 or early 2017 SIG Sauer started receiving reports of misfiring when dropped at a certain angle. It modified design for an Army pistol similar to the P320, and by August 2017, the company launched a voluntary upgrade program for the P320.
In 2016, Ortiz, an Arizona police officer, had purchased the P320 for both his on-duty and recreational shooting.
According to Laplante’s ruling, it took Ortiz five months to receive a response from SIG Sauer after the company promised to contact him shortly about the voluntary upgrade.
Ortiz’s surviving claims say SIG Sauer unjustly benefited by selling defective pistols. Other claims involve fraud because SIG Sauer claimed the pistols were safe when they were aware of the problems.
His lawyers say the defect reduced the value of his $539 pistol by 25%.