A judge threw out a lawsuit brought by the owners of the downtown Manchester nightclub Whiskey's 20, which challenged a Manchester police demand that the club pay for an off-duty police officer to cut down on police calls.
In an order dated Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge Joseph DiClerico Jr. noted that police calls to the Old Granite Street club fell drastically once Whiskey's 20 started hiring the detailed police officer at $258 a night.
WASHINGTON - Inflation is unlikely to hit the Federal Reserve's 2% target on a sustained basis at least through 2022, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said on Wednesday, adding that he was not concerned about an immediate jump in prices that is expected to occur as the coronavirus pandemi…
Eversource Energy’s CEO James Judge told industry analysts Wednesday the utility expects Connecticut regulators to eventually permit the utility to recover tens of millions of dollars from ratepayers for costs related to Tropical Storm Isaias.
MANCHESTER, Conn. - Eversource Energy this week turned in higher fourth-quarter and full-year earnings, mainly due to increased electricity distribution revenues and an absence of costly impairments that plagued the utility in 2019.