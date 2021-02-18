Whiskey's 20

Whiskey’s 20 on Old Granite Street.

 



A judge threw out a lawsuit brought by the owners of the downtown Manchester nightclub Whiskey's 20, which challenged a Manchester police demand that the club pay for an off-duty police officer to cut down on police calls.

In an order dated Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge Joseph DiClerico Jr. noted that police calls to the Old Granite Street club fell drastically once Whiskey's 20 started hiring the detailed police officer at $258 a night.

Thursday, February 18, 2021