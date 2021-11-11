CONCORD — A federal judge this week ordered Lincoln town regulators to “promptly” issue all permits and approvals for a 120-foot cell phone tower on the northern edge of the town.
In a 34-page ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Steven McAuliffe wrote that it would serve no purpose to follow the normal route, which would be to rule on the legal issues and remand the matter to the local planning or zoning board for a final decision.
“Accordingly, the town of Lincoln Planning Board shall promptly issue all necessary permits and approvals and authorize construction of the tower as proposed at 749 Daniel Webster Highway (U.S. Route 3.),” McAuliffe wrote.
The decision means that GMR Holdings of N.H. will be able to build a 120-foot monopole that AT&T has said it needs to eliminate service coverage gaps in the area.
GMR sued Lincoln earlier this year after the town Planning Board denied an application for site plan review, conditional use permits and a waiver from a requirement for a fall zone that equals 125% of the tower.
In his ruling, McAuliffe cited the Telecommunications Act of 1996, which states that state and local government cannot deny permits for a telecommunications tower without “substantial evidence contained in a written record.”
McAuliffe cited several pieces of evidence that favor the tower:
AT&T has a significant gap in cell phone coverage at the intersection of Route 3 and Interstate 93.
Five alternative locations were either too close to houses or involved owners unwilling to lease their land.
The monopole is engineered to buckle or deflect rather than fall down, so it would not present a danger to the commercial building about 55 feet from the location.
Smaller towers on a knoll would have the same visual impact as the 120-foot pole.
McAuliffe also faulted Planning Board members for stating concerns about visual impacts and the existence of alternative location.
“Indeed, the opinions of those board members are inconsistent with the record evidence and the governing law,” McAuliffe wrote.