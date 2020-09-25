FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of Bytedance logo with Chinese and U.S. flags
Flags of China and U.S. are seen near a Bytedance logo in this illustration picture taken Sept. 18.

WASHINGTON — A judge will hold a hearing today on whether to allow a Commerce Department ban on new TikTok downloads from Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc. Google app stores from taking effect.

The Justice Department faced a 2:30 p.m. Friday deadline to either delay the ban or oppose TikTok’s preliminary injunction. It filed its objection under seal, citing submissions made by TikTok’s Chinese owner, ByteDance, that include confidential business information.

